Another Apollo Hospital Employee in Bhubaneswar tests +Ve for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Two more COVID-19 cases have been tested +Ve for CoronaVirus in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours – one from Apollo Hospital.

A 46-year-old female of Gadakana area, who is an Employee of Apollo Hospital, tested positive for Corona. Earlier, two other Apollo Hospital staff had tested positive in the last two days.

A 30-year-old male in Nayapalli area also tested positive for COVID. He is a close relative of one positive case.

4 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the Capital City in the last 24 hours

👉 Male, 40 from Baliapatha Basti in GGP Colony

👉 Male, 26 from Kalinga Studio Basti, Ghatikia

👉 Male, 50 from Raghunath Nagar, Dumduma

👉 Male, 37, a Permanent Resident of Nayagarh District

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates

Total Cases – 103

Active Cases – 40

Recovered – 59

Deceased – 3