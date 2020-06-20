‘COVID-19 Drug’ Favipiravir to be available at Rs 103 Per Tablet

TNI Bureau: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals received manufacturing and marketing approval to use Favipiravir (of FabiFlu series) as the first oral anti-viral medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Favipiravir will be used for treating COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. As the company has got approval to use it under emergency category, it would be available with immediate effect.

Each tablet of 200 mg will costs Rs 103 and a strip containing 34 tablets is priced at Rs 3,500. Favipiravir Tablets would be available at hospitals and chemist shops and will be sold under medical prescription.

As per the regulation, a patient will be administered 1800 mg each twice on the first day. From the second day, the patient will be given 800 mg twice a day for up to 14 days as per the doctor’s advice.

Favipiravir has been successfully used in Russia, Japan and China to treat COVID-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms. Clinical trial of the drug is being conducted in India, USA, Canada, Italy, China, France, UK and other countries.