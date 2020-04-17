COVID-19: 5,000 Samples to be tested in Bhubaneswar in 7 Days

TNI Bureau: In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in Bhubaneswar, which is now listed as one of the COVID-19 Hotspots in the country, the Odisha Government has planned 5,000 sample testing in the Capital City over the next 7 days. 7 Testing Labs are currently operational in Odisha.

It was announced by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy. He requested the people to cooperate with the authorities during the testing to avoid use of force. The sample testing would be done using static and mobile camps. Capacity of the Testing Labs to be upgraded.

He also announced that spitting in public places has become an offence in Odisha now. Rs 200 fine to be levied in first 3 instances & Rs 500 thereafter. The penalties would be imposed by Civic Administration as well as Police Officers.

👉 Bhubaneswar has been classified into 3 Zones. 6 Senior IAS Officers are in charged as announced earlier.

👉 Priority-basis Methodology for COVID Testing in Bhubaneswar

Priority 1. SARI Patients, Symptomatic Patients, People with Travel History to abroad, those who are in contact with active cases, people who came from domestic COVID Hotspots (now living in densely populated localities), Health Workers deployed in COVID Hotspot areas.

Priority 2. Health Workers, Police Personnel, Sanitation Workers, COVID Workers

Priority 3. People above 60 with Co-morbidity.

Priority 4. Random Population.

As on April 16, 2020, 7,577 samples were tested across Odisha (1,958 tested in Bhubaneswar; 46 positive cases). Number of positive cases stand at 60 (19 recovered), as no COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the State in the last two days. 1,197 samples were tested on April 15 and 843 on April 16. All tested negative.