Breaking News @ USA Corona Update – April 16, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported nearly 2,174 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 34,617 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 34,600 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 677,000.

France has reported 753 COVID-19 deaths (sharp decline compared to the previous day) and 17,164 positive cases (huge and unprecedented jump). Italy has reported 525 deaths and 3,786 positive cases while Spain witnessed 503 new deaths and 4,289 cases.

861 new deaths and 4,617 positive were reported from the UK. Belgium has reported 417 new deaths and 1,236 positive cases. Germany witnessed 248 new deaths and 2,945 +VE cases.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,181,308. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 145,400. 5,47,069 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 2,174 new deaths; 34,617 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 34,617; Number of Cases – 677,570

👉 New York accounts for 33% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 606 new deaths reported from New York State; 8,505 new positive cases.

👉 57,508 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted 3.5 million tests so far.

👉 655 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier test positive for coronavirus

👉 U.S. Bureau of Prisons reports that 451 federal inmates and 280 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

👉 New York extends Coronavirus shutdown until May 15.

👉 New York State – 16,106 deaths; 226,198 cases

👉 New Jersey – 3,518 deaths; 75,317 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 1,245 deaths; 31,181 cases

👉 Michigan – 2,093 deaths; 29,263 cases

👉 California – 973 deaths; 28,090 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 837 deaths; 27,735 cases

👉 Illinois – 1,072 deaths; 25,733 cases

👉 Florida – 668 deaths; 23,340 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,156 deaths; 22,532 cases

👉 Texas – 404 deaths; 16,638 cases

👉 Georgia – 617 deaths; 16,368 cases

👉 Connecticut – 971 deaths; 15,884 cases

👉 Washington – 583 deaths; 11,152 cases

👉 Maryland – 392 deaths; 10,784 cases

👉 Indiana – 477 deaths; 9,542 cases

👉 Colorado – 374 deaths; 8,675 cases

👉 Ohio – 389 deaths; 8,414 cases