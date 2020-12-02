Ram Gopal Varma launches CORONAVIRUS Trailer

Indian Film Director and Producer, Ram Gopal Varma is all set to release his new film CORONAVIRUS. He has already released the CORONAVIRUS trailer. The movie is set to release in the theatres on Dec 11, 2020. This is the first movie to release in the theatres after the COVID 19 pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS is a Telugu Film. Ram Gopal Varma has beautifully written the whole scenario of the pandemic. He is also the producer of the film. The film is directed by Agasthya Manju. It’s a low budget regional film starring Srikanth Iyengar, Vamsee Chaganti, Dora Sai Teja, Sonia Akula, and Dakkshi Guttikonda.

As the name suggests, this movie is based on Coronavirus disease. This movie is the world’s first film made on coronavirus. Briefly, the trailer shows how the deadly virus affected a family. The trailer starts with the whole family enjoying and laughing together. But unfortunately, a girl in the family catches the virus and symptoms of the virus start affecting her.

The trailer depicts the horror among the family members. It shows how the fear of virus even made family members afraid of even touching or sitting with each other. The story revolves around the struggle and the pain they go through while dealing with the disease.

It also shows that the horror of Coronavirus didn’t only affect the family physically but it also affected them mentally. The movie deeply explains how the virus turned a happy family into a sad and devastated one in just a matter of days.

The film is a thriller drama and based on a real-life story. All the actors have played their roles very well. Till now, the director has released two trailers of the movie. Both the trailers were very intense and got a very good response from the audience.