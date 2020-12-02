Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews Ekamra Kshetra Project

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews Ekamra Kshetra Project
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that the State Government will soon enact a Special Act for the Lingaraj Temple like the one for Puri Jagannath Temple.

The CM today reviewed the ongoing Ekamra Kshetra project under which the area around Lingaraj Temple is being redeveloped.

He was accompanied by Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian and Minister Ashok Panda.

While speaking to media persons after the visit to the Temple, the CM expressed his gratitude to all the people who contributed land for the Shree Lingaraj Temple project.

The beautification of Lingaraj Temple will attract more pilgrims and tourists to the Ekamra Kshetra, Patnaik said.

 

