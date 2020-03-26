CoronaVirus continues to play havoc in Europe

TNI Bureau: The COVID-19 Death Toll across the world has crossed 21,000. More than 4,68,000 people have been infected globally.

While China has contained the spread of Coronavirus, situation in Europe is going from bad to worse. Italy, Spain, France, Germany, UK, Switzerland and Netherlands are struggling to fight Corona.

Italy reported 683 new deaths, followed by Spain (656), France (231), Netherlands (80), Belgium (56), Germany (47), UK (43), Swizerland (31).

New Coronavirus Positive Cases from Europe:

– Spain: 7,457

– Italy: 5,210

– Germany: 4,332

– France: 2,931

– UK: 1,452

– Switzerland: 1,020

– Netherlands: 852

– Belgium: 668

– Portugal: 633

– Ireland: 235

– Luxembourg: 234

– Sweden: 227

– Norway: 218

– Russia: 163

– Poland: 150

– Denmark: 133

– Romania: 112

– Iceland: 89

– Finland: 88