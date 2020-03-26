Lockdown not enough to stop CoronaVirus: WHO Director General

TNI Bureau: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO), said that a lockdown imposed by serveral countries in the world won’t be enough to eradicate the coronavirus pandemic from the world.

“We call on all countries who have introduced so-called lockdown measures, to use this time to attack the virus. You have created a second window of opportunity, the question is how will you use it?”, he said.

“Asking people to stay at home & shutting down population movement is buying time & reducing the pressure on health systems. But on their own, these measures will not stop epidemics,” he added.

“Aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat and trace are not only the best and fastest way out of extreme social and economic restrictions, they’re also the best way to prevent them,” added Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.