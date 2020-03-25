Global Corona Update: Italy Death Toll 7503; Global Toll 20,500

TNI Bureau: There is no respite for people of Italy, as 683 new deaths were reported today across the country. The death toll in Italy has now gone up to 7,503, while global death toll has crossed 20,000 to reach 20,519.

Italy also reported 5,210 new Coronavirus cases today, taking the number of positive cases in the country to 74,386. The European Nation is all set to overtake China, which has almost contained the COVID-19 outbreak with 81,218 positive cases till date.

Among other countries, Spain reported 443 new deaths and 5,552 positive cases. 143 new deaths and 2,206 cases were reported from Iran. Germany reported 27 new deaths and 2,749 cases.

The death toll in USA has gone up to 819, while positive cases in the country have risen to 60,653. 5,797 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

