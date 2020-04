TNI Bureau: India reported 240 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 12 hours, taking the number of cases in the country to 1,637. Death toll has now gone up to 38.

More deaths and positive cases are being reported every hour, which are not recorded yet.

#CoronaVirusUpdates

👉 Number of positive cases in India – 1,637.

👉 240 cases in last 12 hours.

👉 Active cases – 1,466.

👉 Death Toll – 38

👉 Cured/Discharged/Migrated – 133.