Corona Update: Breaking News from USA – April 1

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: The USA witnessed its darkest day ever since the Coronavirus Outbreak, as 748 deaths were reported in the country yesterday.

👉 The death toll in the USA has now crossed 4,000. With 4,054 deaths, U.S. is now behind just Italy (12,428) which recorded 837 new deaths and Spain (8,464), which saw 748 new fatalities.

👉 Number of positive cases in USA has risen to 188,578 with 24,742 new cases reported yesterday.

👉 New York remains worst-hit with 1,714 deaths and 75,983 COVID-19 positive cases.

👉 New Jersey has reported 267 deaths and 18,696 confirmed cases till date.

👉 Death Toll: California (181), Michigan (259), Washington (225), Louisiana (239), Florida (85), Massachusetts (89), Illinois (99), Pennsylvania (63), Georgia (125), Texas (56).

👉 Confirmed Cases: California (8,548), Michigan (7,615), Washington (5,482), Louisiana (5,237), Florida (6,741), Massachusetts (6,620), Illinois (5,994), Pennsylvania (4,9613), Georgia (4,117), Texas (3,666).

