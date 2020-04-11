Corona Update @ USA – April 10, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 2,108 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 35,526 new cases of Coronavirus. This is the for the first time any country has reported more than 2,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

The COVID-19 death toll in the US has now crossed 18,000. It may cross the 20,000 mark tomorrow if the trend continues. Number of positive cases in the US crossed the 500,000 mark.

France has reported 987 COVID-19 deaths and 7,120 positive cases – lower death toll, but cases rise. Italy has reported 570 deaths and 3,951 positive cases (lower deaths and +ve cases) while Spain witnessed 634 new deaths and 5,051 positive cases. 980 new deaths and 5,195 +ve cases were reported from the UK (marginal increase as compared to previous day’s tally).

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide nears the 1,700,000 mark. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 102,000.

USA Corona Update:

👉 2,108 new deaths; 35,526 confirmed cases in last 24 hours

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 18,747; Number of Cases – 502,876

👉 New York accounts for 34% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 777 new deaths reported from New York State; 10,575 new cases.

👉U.S. Bureau of Prisons reports that 318 federal inmates and 163 employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

👉 Over 27,000 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 New York City reports 6,684 new cases of Coronavirus and 651 new deaths in 24 hours.

👉 Total cases in New York City – 94,409; Deaths – 5,429

👉 New York State – 7,844 deaths; 172,358 cases

👉 New Jersey – 1,932 deaths; 54,588 cases

👉 Michigan – 1,281 deaths; 22,783 cases

👉 California – 584 deaths; 21,073 cases

👉 Louisiana – 755 deaths; 19,253 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 599 deaths; 20,974 cases

👉 Florida – 419 deaths; 17,968 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 446 deaths; 20,344 cases

👉 Illinois – 596 deaths; 17,887 cases

👉 Washington – 483 deaths; 10,915 cases

👉 Georgia – 425 deaths; 11,859 cases

👉 Texas – 248 deaths; 12,186 cases