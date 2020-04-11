Corona Update (Morning News) – April 11, 2020

* 2 more Coronavirus positive cases in Odisha; taking the total number of cases in the State to 50 including 1 death and 12 cured/discharged: State Health Department.

*10 more COVID-19 patients in Odisha have recovered and tested NEGATIVE for the Virus.

* Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research ( VIMSAR) in Burla to commence COVID testing soon.

* Tablighi Jamaat members hiding travel history could incur murder charges in Chhattisgarh.

* 40 deaths and 1035 new cases in last 24 hours; India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 7447 (including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

*Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins interaction with chief ministers through video conferencing on current #COVID19 situation in the country.

* Andhra Pradesh Government has appointed Justice V Kanagaraj (former Madras High Court Judge) as the new State Election Commissioner.

* WHO warns of dangers due to premature lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

* Total positive cases in Maharashtra climbs to 1,574: death toll climbs to 110.

* Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 903; death toll mounts to 14: Authorities.

* Total positive cases in Kerala stands at 364; 432 in Gujarat.

* India has cleared first list of 13 Countries for Hydroxychloroquine: USA, Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Seychelles, Mauritius & Dominican Republic – total 14 million tablets.

* Rajasthan Govt bans photography during distribution of food packets and ration among the needy.

* Sachin Tendulkar pledges to feed 5000 people for one month Combating COVID-19.

* Karnataka BJP MLA M Jayaram was seen celebrating his Birthday with villagers in Gubbi taluk in Tumkur amid lockdown.

* South Korea reports 91 recovered coronavirus patients testing positive again.

* US becomes first country to record over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours; US has now recorded 18,586 deaths. Positive cases rises to 496,535.

*Global #Coronavirus Death Toll crosses 100,000.