2 More COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha; Tally rises to 50

TNI Bureau: Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha today, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 50.

Out of 298 samples tested today, 2 were found positive, while remaining 296 tested negative, as per the Health Department’s website. Further details are awaited.

👉 Samples Tested Till Date – 3547

👉 Negative – 3,497

👉 Positive – 50

👉 Active Cases – 37

👉 Cured/Discharged – 12

👉 Deceased – 1