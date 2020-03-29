Corona Update: Global COVID-19 Death Toll tops 33,000

TNI Bureau: The worldwide coronavirus death toll has crossed 33,000 as the data poured in from Italy and Spain – COVID-19 death beds of Europe. Number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 7 lakh now.

👉 Italy has reported 756 new deaths today along with 5,217 positive cases. The death toll has now gone up to 10,779, while number of positive cases has climbed to 97,689. Although the new cases as well deaths declined slightly in Italy, the fatality rate has risen to an all-time high of 11%.

👉 Spain has reported 624 deaths so far today, taking the number to 6,606. 5,564 new cases have been reported so far. Number of positive cases now stand at 78,799.

👉 USA has so far recorded 137 new deaths and 9,315 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Death toll has gone up to 2,358 while the positive cases stand at 132,893. More data is being retrieved.

👉UK has reported 209 new cases and 2,433 confirmed cases today. UK Death Toll now stands at 1,228. Number of positive cases has risen to 19,522.

👉 Germany – 49 new deaths and 2,964 positive cases have been reported from Germany. Death Toll – 482. Confirmed Cases – 60,659.

👉 France – Data awaited.

👉 Netherlands – 132 new deaths; 1,104 cases. Death Toll – 771. Confirmed Cases – 10,866.

👉 China – 5 new deaths; 45 cases. Death Toll – 3,300. Confirmed Cases – 81,439.

👉 Iran – 123 new deaths; 2,901 cases. Death Toll – 2,640. Confirmed Cases – 38,309.