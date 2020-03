TNI Bureau: The state police department is working hard to make people aware about COVID-19 and enforce the 21-day lockdown.

To show solidarity with the police department, KIIT & KISS provided lunch to 1,200 police personnel across Bhubaneswar everyday.

KIIT & KISS will continue with this ‘Free Lunch’ campaign throughout the lockdown period by covering various segments of the society.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS launched the campaign today at KIIT square.