Corona Update: Breaking News from USA – March 31

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported a record 21,918 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 164,274. Death toll has risen to 3,040 with 551 new deaths.

Situation in New York City remains bad with 4,613 new cases and 124 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases in NY City now stands at 38,087 while death toll has climbed to 914.

Death toll in the New York state now stands at 1,342 while number of positive cases rose to 67,325. It now accounts 41% of the total cases in the U.S.

According to reports, at least 930 members (including 824 uniformed police officers) have tested positive for Coronavirus. 77 residents at a nursing home in Maryland also tested positive for COVID-19.

A military service member of Pentagon has died of Coronavirus. The United States has registered more than 1,500 deaths in just 3 days. Over 10,00,000 tests have been conducted in the USA till date.