Know What’s Open during 48-Hour Shutdown

TNI Bureau: During the 48-hour shutdown (Friday 8 PM till Sunday 8 PM) of three major cities Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak, all shops including groceries and vegetables will be shut while a restricted number of medicine stores will remain open.
Areas that are covered under the Shutdown:
👉 Bhubanesswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) & following Gram Panchayats/Village Areas:
Basuaghai, Sishupal, Lingipur, Ransinghpur, Tamando, Malipada, Andharua, Kalarahanga, Raghunathpur, Barimunda, Daruthenga/Chandaka, Dhauli, Janla, Sijua, Balakati (Pratapsasan), Balianta, Jagannathpur, Jatni (Pradhan Sahi).
👉 Cuttack Municipal Corporation Area
👉 Bhadrak Municipality Area
Here’s the List of Essential Services to remain Open during Shutdown:
👉 Hospitals
👉 Police, Fire & Ambulance
👉 Telecom Services identified by Secretary, Electronics & IT Department
👉 Petrol Pumps identified by respective Municipal Authorities
👉 Railways & Airports for Cargo Operations
👉 Electronic Media identified by Commissionerate/District Police
👉 IT/ITES/Call Centres relating to COVID-19 Management (other IT/ITES identified by Secretary, E&IT Department)
👉Water Supply, Sanitation, Sewarage Workers of respective Municipal Authorities.
👉 Electricity Supply & Distribution
👉 Medicine Stores as identified by respective Municipal Authorities/Drug Controllers
👉 Movement of Goods Vehicles, loaded or unloaded.
