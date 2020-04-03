Know What’s Open during 48-Hour Shutdown

TNI Bureau: During the 48-hour shutdown (Friday 8 PM till Sunday 8 PM) of three major cities Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak, all shops including groceries and vegetables will be shut while a restricted number of medicine stores will remain open.

Areas that are covered under the Shutdown:

👉 Bhubanesswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) & following Gram Panchayats/Village Areas:

Basuaghai, Sishupal, Lingipur, Ransinghpur, Tamando, Malipada, Andharua, Kalarahanga, Raghunathpur, Barimunda, Daruthenga/Chandaka, Dhauli, Janla, Sijua, Balakati (Pratapsasan), Balianta, Jagannathpur, Jatni (Pradhan Sahi).

👉 Cuttack Municipal Corporation Area

👉 Bhadrak Municipality Area

Here’s the List of Essential Services to remain Open during Shutdown:

👉 Hospitals

👉 Police, Fire & Ambulance

👉 Telecom Services identified by Secretary, Electronics & IT Department

👉 Petrol Pumps identified by respective Municipal Authorities

👉 Railways & Airports for Cargo Operations

👉 Electronic Media identified by Commissionerate/District Police

👉 IT/ITES/Call Centres relating to COVID-19 Management (other IT/ITES identified by Secretary, E&IT Department)

👉Water Supply, Sanitation, Sewarage Workers of respective Municipal Authorities.

👉 Electricity Supply & Distribution

👉 Medicine Stores as identified by respective Municipal Authorities/Drug Controllers

👉 Movement of Goods Vehicles, loaded or unloaded.

Also Read: