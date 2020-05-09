Corona reaches Nayagarh; 19 Districts in Odisha Affected

TNI Bureau: Coronavirus reached another district in Odisha via Surat. A 40-year-old male (Surat Returnee) has been tested positive for COVID-19 – maiden case in the district. With this, the number of Coronavirus cases in the State has gone up to 294.

Earlier, 18 new cases in Ganjam (all Surat Returnees), 3 in Mayurbhanj (Surat Returnees), 1 in Bhadrak (Surat Returnee), 1 in Rourkela (From the Containment Zone) were reported since morning.

Currently, 19 districts in Odisha are affected by Coronavirus. However, 3 of them (Dhenkanal, Puri and Kalahandi) have zero active cases, as all patients have recovered there.

5 more COVID-19 Patients recover in #Odisha – 4 from Balasore, 1 from Jajpur. Number of recovered cases in the State rises to 68.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 27 (Active – 18)

👉 Bhadrak: 25 (Active – 13)

👉 Jajpur: 55 (Active – 53)

👉 Kendrapara: 8 (Active – 6)

👉 Cuttack: 2 (Active – 1)

👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Khurda: 50 (Active – 16)

👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Sundargarh: 13 (Active – 7)

👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Ganjam: 89 (Active – 89)

👉 Jagatsinghpur: 5 (Active – 5)

👉 Mayurbhanj: 7 (Active – 7)

👉 Nayagarh: 1 (Active – 1)

Total Cases in Odisha – 289

👉 Active Cases – 224

👉 Recovered – 68

👉 Death – 2