Corona reaches Nayagarh; 19 Districts in Odisha Affected

TNI Bureau: Coronavirus reached another district in Odisha via Surat. A 40-year-old male (Surat Returnee) has been tested positive for COVID-19 – maiden case in the district. With this, the number of Coronavirus cases in the State has gone up to 294.
Earlier, 18 new cases in Ganjam (all Surat Returnees), 3 in Mayurbhanj (Surat Returnees), 1 in Bhadrak (Surat Returnee), 1 in Rourkela (From the Containment Zone) were reported since morning.
Currently, 19 districts in Odisha are affected by Coronavirus. However, 3 of them (Dhenkanal, Puri and Kalahandi) have zero active cases, as all patients have recovered there.
5 more COVID-19 Patients recover in #Odisha – 4 from Balasore, 1 from Jajpur. Number of recovered cases in the State rises to 68.
District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha
👉 Balasore: 27 (Active – 18)
👉 Bhadrak: 25 (Active – 13)
👉 Jajpur: 55 (Active – 53)
👉 Kendrapara: 8 (Active – 6)
👉 Cuttack: 2 (Active – 1)
👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Khurda: 50 (Active – 16)
👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)
👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)
👉 Sundargarh: 13 (Active – 7)
👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)
👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)
👉 Ganjam: 89 (Active – 89)
👉 Jagatsinghpur: 5 (Active – 5)
👉 Mayurbhanj: 7 (Active – 7)
👉 Nayagarh: 1 (Active – 1)
Total Cases in Odisha – 289
👉 Active Cases – 224
👉 Recovered – 68
👉 Death – 2
Comments are closed.