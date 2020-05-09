TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 09, 2020

* Odisha Matric exam answer sheets evaluation to begin from May 20; result by July end. Evaluation will be held at 60 centres throughout the State: Minister Samir Dash.

* One more COVID-19 case reported in Ganjam (Surat returnee).

* Nayagarh reports 1st COVID19 +VE case (Surat Returnee); Odisha Tally 289.

* 5 more Covid patients have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. 4 are from Balasore and 1 from Jajpur. Ttotal recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 68.

* SCB MCH tested more than 1000 samples yesterday.

* 13 more Central Industrial Security Force personnel tested positive for COVID19 in last 24 hours; 48 CISF personnel tested COVID19 positive till date.

* Mahanadi River Water Dispute Tribunal defers hearing on Odisha government’s plea to July 11 due to COVID19 Outbreak.

* SJTA: COVID-19 tests will be conducted for all the Biswakarma servitors (carpenters) engaged in construction work of chariots for Ratha Jatra.

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,981; cases climb to 59,662 in India.

* 57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, taking total to 3,636 in the state.

* Fatality rate continues to be around 3.3%; recovery rate has climbed up to 29.9%: Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister.

* Air India’s first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today.

* Total number of positive cases to 1930 in Andhra Pradesh.

* There will be no hike in school fee for this academic year 2020-21 in Maharashtra.

* ED attaches assets worth Rs 16.38 crore of Congress-promoted AJL.

* Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi has suffered a cardiac arrest at home and has been put on ventilator at the hospital. His condition is critical.

* UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says funding of WHO, humanitarians should not be cut amid COVID-19.

* Corona infection reaches 13,770 as Bangladesh reports 636 new cases and 8 death in the last 24 hours.