TNI Evening News Headlines – May 09, 2020

* 5 new COVID-19 positive cases (Surat returnees) reported in Ganjam; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 294. Ganjam Tally stands at 89.

* Sarpanch of Manitara GP in Polasara Block of Ganjam district imposes 7 days shutdown in the area.

* 5T Secretary VK Pandian talks to sarpanchs of Ganjam Dist over management in quarantine centers.

* Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro to hold discussion with the Ganjam Collector through VC at 10.45 am tomorrow.

* Five special trains to bring back 5,000 stranded people from 3 states to Odisha.

* Head Constable Sahebrao Jhipru Khare from Police Headquarter, Nashik Rural in Maharashtra lost his life due to Coronavirus today.

* 62 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in CRPF; total active cases in the force rise to 231.

* Amit Shah dismisses rumours about his health, says he is not suffering from any disease.

* 3000 CBSE schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centres. From these centres, 1.5 crore answer sheets of already conducted class 10, 12 exams to be delivered at homes of teachers for evaluation. This process will be completed in approx 50 days: Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

* COVID19 testing capacity has increased to 95,000 per day at 332 Government laboratories and 121 private laboratories; cumulatively, 15,25,631 tests have been done so far: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

* Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a video conference over containing COVID-19 with all States/UTs tomorrow at 10am.

* 526 new cases of Coronavirus & 4 deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, total number of cases rises to 6535 & death toll to 44.

* Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in West Bengal rises to 1786.

* Vande Bharat Mission: A special flight carrying 177 Indians takes off from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur for Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

* Second phase to begin from May 16 to bring 25000 Indians stranded in various countries under Vande Bharat Mission.

* Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa is bringing back 698 Indians from the Maldives.

* National Herald case: ED attaches part of Bandra building worth Rs 16 crore.

* Rajesh Rathod to be the Congress candidate for the biennial election to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra.

* ICMR partners with BBIL for developing indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

* 10 Central teams comprising officials from various government departments being sent to assist State governments of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

* Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin claims responsibility for the Handwara (J&K) terror attack.

* 25 new COVID19 positive cases, 1 death reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi today. Total cases rises to 833 in the area.

* Mizoram becomes coronavirus-free after lone COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital on Saturday.

* Andhra Pradesh to reduce number of retail liquor outlets to 2,934 by May end.

* Two persons returned from UAE test +VE for COVID-19 in Kerala.

* Kochi: Kerala Police transports a human heart in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi.

* Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus.