Corona reaches Jagatsinghpur District; Kendrapara reports new case

TNI Bureau: Another new district has been added to the Corona Map of Odisha. 4 new #COVID19 cases have been reported from Jagatsinghpur, taking the number of positive cases in Odisha to 185.

All 4 cases in Jagatsinghpur District had returned from Surat – Male (26), Male (32), Male (39), Male (47).

One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Kendrapara, taking the number in the district to 3. The previous two cases have already recovered.

The Kendrapara case is a 60-year-old male, who returned from Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, two Corona positive cases were reported from Jajpur and one each from Balasore and Ganjam. Jajpur is leading the Corona tally in Odisha with 55 cases.

District-wise COVID-19 +VE cases in Odisha

👉 Balasore: 25 (Active – 21)

👉 Bhadrak: 21 (Active – 9)

👉 Jajpur: 55 (Active – 54)

👉 Kendrapara: 3 (Active – 1)

👉 Cuttack: 2 (Active – 1)

👉 Dhenkanal: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Khurda: 47 (Active – 14)

👉 Puri: 1 (Active – 0)

👉 Kalahandi: 2 (Active – 0)

👉 Sundargarh: 12 (Active – 7)

👉 Koraput: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Keonjhar: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Deogarh: 1 (Active – 1)

👉 Jharsuguda: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Bolangir: 2 (Active – 2)

👉 Ganjam: 5 (Active – 5)

👉 Jagatsinghpur: 4 (Active – 4)

👉 Total Cases in Odisha – 185

👉 Active Cases – 123

👉 Recovered – 60

👉 Death – 2