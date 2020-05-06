TNI Evening News Headlines – May 06, 2020

* Indelible ink has been provided to each Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) & Quarantine centre to stamp the returnees.

* Jagatsinghpur registers 4 COVID19 positive cases; 1 positive case in Kendrapara. Odisha tally reaches 185.

* 12000 temporary health camps & 5 lakh beds set up in Odisha at GPs to accommodate migrant workers returning from other states.

* The patient belongs to Suryanagar in Bhubaneswar who had earlier tested negative but was under treatment for other ailments, discharged from AIIMS hospital.

* In view of the reporting of COVID-19 positive cases in Ganjam, a Team consisting of Director, Family Welfare and Scientist, RMRC, Bhubaneswar has been deputed to supervise surveillance & containment measures. A Rapid Response Team has also been constituted.

* 118 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh today; total cases stands at 2998.

* 380 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Gujarat in 24 hours. Total cases climbs to 6625.

* 34 deaths and 1233 new COVID19 positive cases in Maharashtra today, taking State tally to 16,758; death toll stands at 651.

* 771 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Tamil Nadu today; taking total number of cases to 4829.

* Number of recovered coronavirus patients has reached 1,250,000 worldwide.

* Central food relief for month of April not distributed in Punjab: Harsimrat Badal.

* Total positive cases in Dharavi stands at 733* which includes 21 deaths.

* Govt bans export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

* No COVID19 positive case reported in the Kerala today. Total cases in the state stands at 502, including 30 active cases.

* Maruti Suzuki to restart production from May 12, 2020.