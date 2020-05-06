TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 06, 2020

* 2 more COVID19 positive case in Jajpur, one in Balasore (all West Bengal returnees). Odisha tally mounts to 180.

* +3 final Final Semester exams to be conducted in Odisha from July 24. Final semester examinations for PG from August 20, entrance test for PG courses in September & October & classes from November.

* Offices of all Universities & degree colleges to start functioning with 1/3rd of staff from tomorrow: Arun Sahoo.

* One COVID-19 patient from Balasore recovers. The recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 61.

* Hizbul Mujahideen Commander #RiyazNaikoo gunned down in #Pulwama encounter. Operation going on. Mobile Internet services in Kashmir suspended.

* Bois Locker Room – Admin of the group arrested by Police. 1st arrest in the case.

* Class 12 student in Gurugram commits suicide after Cops link him to #BoysLockerRoom Instagram Group.

* 30 BSF jawans who were performing law and order duty in Delhi, were later shifted to Jodhpur where they tested positive for COVID19: BSF Sources.

* 85 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19, taking total to 154; 2 have recovered: Army Spokesperson.

* States opting for Home Delivery of Liquor to avoid large crowds at Liquor Shops. After Chhattisgarh and Punjab, West Bengal too contemplates doing it.

* Scientists in Italy claim to have developed #COVID19 Vaccine that neutralises #Coronavirus in Human Cells.

* 34 out of 36 districts in Maharashtra are affected by COVID19.

* In first such instance, body of civilian killed in brief shootout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday not handed over to his family but buried at isolated place: Officials.

* The Union Ministry of Home Affairs wrote a letter to the West Bengal Government asking the state to allow cross land-border transportation.

* 115 Shramik Special trains have been run since May 1; 20 more by tonight: Indian Railways.

* Tamil Nadu Police has issued guidelines for liquor shops & gives separate timings for all age groups.

* Karnataka government announces 11% excise duty hike, which is in addition of six per cent announced in the budget.

* Karnataka stops all trains for migrant workers. The decision comes after top builders in the city met the Chief Minister.

* Tamil Nadu govt has announced hike of 15% Excise Duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor.

* Karnataka Government announces Rs 1,610 crore package.

* Adani Enterprises Q4 net profit declines 64 per cent to Rs 96.93 crore.