Controversy over WHO Data on Covid Deaths

Insight Bureau: As many as 47.4 lakh people have died due to Covid in India in 2020 and 2021, either directly due to infection or through its indirect impact, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday. The figure, disputed by India, is nearly ten times the country’s official Covid death toll of 4.81 lakh at the end of 2021.

According to WHO, nearly 84 per cent of the total number of excess deaths happened in South East Asia, Europe, and the Americas

