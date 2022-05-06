KGF 2 beats Dangal and RRR to become Biggest Blockbuster

Insight Bureau: ‘KGF Chapter 2’ has taken the country by storm ever since its release. It seems to be on a record-breaking spree, emerging as a bigger blockbuster than SS Rajamouli’s RRR.



The movie has been doing exceptionally well in all the languages. After crashing the ticket counters with its refreshing performance, the Yash starrer movie added yet another feather to its cap, on Thursday. The Hindi version of KGF 2 surpassed Amir Khan’s sports flick, Dangal’s box office collection to become the second highest grossing Hindi film of all time.



KGF 2 has earned ₹ 391.65 crore in just 21 days overtaking Dangal’s 387.38 crore lifetime collection at the box office. It is currently second to Prabhas starrer epic period drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had minted a whopping ₹510.99 crore in the Box Office collection.



Taran Adarsh, on Thursday, tweeted the first three rankings of highest earning Hindi films at the box office. He wrote:

1. Baahubali 2

2. KGF 2

3. Dangal



While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the Baahubali franchise was released in the year 2017 and ₹510.99 crore can be considered as it’s lifetime collection in the BO, KGF 2 was able to achieve such huge success on its opening day, in its opening weekend and opening week as well. At this pace, it seems KGF 2 might as well shatter Baahubali 2’s Box Office records.



KGF Chapter 2 is currently playing in a dubbed Hindi version in all cinemas across North India.