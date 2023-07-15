Congress suspends MLA Moquim, Ex-MLA Chiranjib Biswal

TNI Bureau: The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday suspended Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack, Mohammed Moquim and Ex-MLA Chiranjib Biswal from the party with immediate effect for “anti-party” activities.

The matter was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC).

The DCA issued notice to both of them, asking for their explanations on the basis of complaints of PCC President Sarat Pattanayak. The reply received from them were unsatisfactory, AICC General Secretary and member secretary of DAC Tariq Anwar said in a press release.