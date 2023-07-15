Rains in Odisha till July 19; SRC Steps in

TNI Bureau: In view of the assessment of IMD, the SRC, Odisha has directed all Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to remain prepared to face any situation.

As per IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

Another fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 18, 2023, said IMD.

It’s likely to move west- northwestwards across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand during the next 2-3 days, says IMD, hinting heavy rainfall in the state from July 15 to July 19, 2023.

Normal life across Cuttack and Bhubaneswar as well as various parts of Coastal Odisha was affected following incessant rains that continues to lash since early morning today.