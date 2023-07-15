USA honors Odisha-born Scholar-Spiritual Thinker Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy

TNI Bureau: Noted scholar, spiritual thinker and author from Odisha Dr Chandra Bhanu Satpathy was honoured at “Celebrating The Shri Guru Bhagwat” in the United States for his magnum opus ‘Shri Guru Bhagwat’, originally written in Odia.

It runs into 8 volumes consisting of more than 34,000 lines.

This book is available in more than sixteen different languages & musically composed by Dr. Satpathy in Odia, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Assamese, Telugu, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Hindi and sung by famous singers like Sharda Sinha (Padma Bhushan Awardee), Harsdeep Kaur, Zubin Garg, Torali Sharma, S Janaki and many others.

Dr. Satpathy received 4 honors consisting of three proclamations and a letter of honour.

➡️King County proclaimed 13th July as “Shri Guru Bhagwat Day”.

➡️City of Seattle proclaimed 13th July, 2023 to be “Dr Chandra Bhanu Satpathy day .

➡️City mayor Mr Bruce A. Harrell Bestowed the honor upon him.

➡️City of Bellevue proclaimed 13 July, 2023 as Dr Chandra Bhanu Satpathy Day by City Mayor.

➡️A letter of Honour from Senetor of State of Washington Ms Maria Cantwell has been presented to Dr Satpathy celebrating the “Guru Bhagwat Day” in Washington.

➡️This is a unique honor based on its benefit to readers in aspect of their day-to-day life, spiritual seekers, professionals, householders and many others.

➡️Jared Nieuwenhuis, Bellevue City Deputy Mayor recognised Dr Satpathy’s notable contributions and on behalf of the mayor of Bellevue and proclaimed 13th July 2023 as “Chandra Bhanu Satpathy Day”.

➡️Lt. Governor Brad Owen, State Senator Bob Hasegawa and former Congressman Jim McDermott, Jared Nieuwenhuis, Bellevue City Deputy Mayor; Leesa Manion, King County Prosecutor; Jimmy Matta, Burien City Council Member; Brad Miyake, Belliview City Manager James Bush, King County Outreach; Hisao Inagaki, Consul General of Japan; Assunta Ng, Northwest Asian Weekly Publisher are few deligates attended this event.

Dr Satpathy thanked for the honour that was bestowed upon him personally as well as his magnum opus Shri Guru Bhagwat. He emphasised on the importance of the Guru tatwa which cuts across all religions, the importance of teacher in our lives. In his message, he alluded to importance of being adaptive in changing times as well as shun blind faith.