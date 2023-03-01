Concerned to see Cops treating BJYM Karyakartas like Criminals: Dharmendra

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan strongly condemned the excessive and one-sided action of the police during the protest of the BJP Youth Morcha against the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha. He alleged that the cops are treating BJYM Karyakartas not like political activists but rather as criminals.

“I strongly condemn the excessive action taken by the police during the protest of our youth wing against the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha,” Pradhan said on his Twitter handle.

“Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. The activists of Yuva Morcha are the activists of a political party. But the police brutally attacked them not as political activists but as criminals, which is worrying,” he added.

He further said, “The Odisha police department is engaged not to work for the benefit of the ruling party but to protect 4.5 crore Odias. But the way some police officers are acting unilaterally is not good for democracy.”