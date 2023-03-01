Rahul Gandhi’s New Look at Cambridge goes Viral

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has taken the internet by storm, this time by appearing in a new look.

Switching from his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ look, Rahul Gandhi was spotted in suit with trimmed hair and beard as he arrived in the UK on a week-long tour to deliver a lecture at the Cambridge University on ‘learning to listen in the 21st Century’.

Several Congress leaders shared photos of Gandhi’s new look.

Rahul Gandhi delivered lecture in Cambridge on “Learning to listen in the 21st century” where he shared his experience of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.