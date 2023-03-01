TNI Evening News Headlines – March 1, 2023

➡️ Senior IAS officer Pradeep Jena today assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Odisha.

➡️ First phase of Budget Session of Odisha Assembly concludes amid ruckus by Opposition on Wednesday, House adjourned till March 10.

➡️ Health condition of Actor Pintu Nanda remains Critical.

➡️ Museum entry fees in Odisha will not exceed Rs 10; for students, artisans and weavers, it will be free, directed Odisha CM Naveen Patanik.

➡️ Former VSSUT girl student Chinmayee Priyadarshini Sahoo’s death Case: Murder case registered against 2 persons.

➡️ Umesh Pal Murder Case: Prayagraj administration demolishes home of Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s Associate Azar Ahmed.

➡️ Indian Army to buy 307 ATAGS howitzers for deployment along China, Pakistan border which can strike targets at around 50 kms.

➡️ AAP to launch door-to-door campaign from March 5; all MLAs will apprise people about the “false cases” registered against party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

➡️ GST collections in February slide to Rs 1,49,577 cr against Rs 1,55,922 cr in January.

➡️ Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of Mumbai Indians side.

➡️ 3rd Test, Indore: India 109 all out in first innings (Kuhnemann 5/16, Lyon 3/35). Australia 156/4 (Khawaja 60; Jadeja 4/63).