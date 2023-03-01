TNI Evening News Headlines – March 1, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
1989-batch Senior IAS officer Pradeep Jena today assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Odisha.
➡️Senior IAS officer Pradeep Jena today assumed charge as the Chief Secretary of Odisha.
➡️First phase of Budget Session of Odisha Assembly concludes amid ruckus by Opposition on Wednesday, House adjourned till March 10.
➡️Health condition of Actor Pintu Nanda remains Critical.
➡️Museum entry fees in Odisha will not exceed Rs 10; for students, artisans and weavers, it will be free, directed Odisha CM Naveen Patanik.
➡️Former VSSUT girl student Chinmayee Priyadarshini Sahoo’s death Case: Murder case registered against 2 persons.
➡️Umesh Pal Murder Case: Prayagraj administration demolishes home of Gangster Atiq Ahmed’s Associate Azar Ahmed.
Related Posts

Actor Pintu Nanda remains Critical

Concerned to see Cops treating BJYM Karyakartas like…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Indian Army to buy 307 ATAGS howitzers for deployment along China, Pakistan border which can strike targets at around 50 kms.
➡️AAP to launch door-to-door campaign from March 5; all MLAs will apprise people about the “false cases” registered against party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.
➡️GST collections in February slide to Rs 1,49,577 cr against Rs 1,55,922 cr in January.
➡️Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur named captain of Mumbai Indians side.
➡️3rd Test, Indore: India 109 all out in first innings (Kuhnemann 5/16, Lyon 3/35). Australia 156/4 (Khawaja 60; Jadeja 4/63).
➡️WhatsApp bans 29 lakh accounts in India as country launches grievance panel.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.