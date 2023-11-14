Complete Ban on Paan & Gutkha in Puri Srimandir from Jan 1

TNI Bureau: After enforcing a decent dress code for the devotees visiting the Jagannath temple from January 1, 2024, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Tuesday imposed a complete ban on paan and gutkha on the premises of Puri Lord Jagannath Temple from the new year day.

The ban not just implies to the visitors or devotees alone but also to all staff and servitors of the Shree Mandir, said sources adding that a massive awareness in this regard will also be created by the temple administration soon.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, earlier there was similar rule of restriction and the violators used to pay some penalty. However, the restriction was not strictly enforced due to which empty gutkha packets, paan spits and other polythene were found lying on the temple premises.

Flowers and bhoga carried in polythene will also be prohibited inside the Jagannath temple.