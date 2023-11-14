Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Election On November 21

TNI Bureau: The election of Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly will be held on November 21, intimated the OSD-Cum-Secretary.

As per the letter, election of the Deputy Speaker will be held at 9.30 am on November 21. “I am directed to inform you that as per provisions contained in Art. 178 of the Constitution of India read with Rule 7(1) and Rule 7(4) of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Hon’ble Speaker has been pleased to fix the 21 November, 2023(Tuesday) 09.30AM for election of Deputy Speaker,” the letter read.

“For the purpose, a meeting of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will be held 21.11.2023(Tuesday) at 09.30 AM in the Assembly Hall, Bhubaneswar,” it added.

It is to be noted here that the post of the Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker fell vacant after Rajanikant Singh resigned from the post on November 8 citing personal reason.