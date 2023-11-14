TNI Evening News Headlines – November 14, 2023

➡️ Odisha Cabinet gives approval to 12 proposals. Barrage Construction Across Rushikulya River and Metro Rail Project approved by State Cabinet today.
➡️ AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has started first-of-its-kind ‘Travel Health Clinic’, which will run twice a week and provide travelers with essential vaccination services before travelling to other countries.
➡️ Hockey stars from Odisha Amandeep Lakra, Sunil Jojo, Sudeep Chirmako and Sunit Lakra have cemented their berth in the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 scheduled to be held from 5th -16th December 2023 in Kuala Lumpur.
➡️ Karnataka Government bans Head Coverings, including Hijab, in upcoming Recruitment Exams on November 18-19 to thwart Exam Malpractices and Bluetooth Device use.
➡️ Puri district administration launched a website for cremation at Swargadwar.
➡️ Complete ban on paan, gutkha inside Puri Srimandir from January 2024.
➡️ Low pressure area forms over Southeast Bay of Bengal; to intensify into ‘depression’ on November 15: Met.
➡️ Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker election on November 21.
➡️ Centre to launch scheme worth Rs 24,000 crore for welfare of tribals.
Related Posts
➡️ NIA attaches 8 properties of two Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️ Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Trapped labourer speaks to his son.
➡️ NIA attaches several properties under the anti-terror law in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.
➡️ Israeli Canadian peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed dead in October 7 Hamas attack.
➡️ Russia to supply Igla-S anti-aircraft missiles to India.
➡️ At least 102 UN staff members killed in Gaza since Israel-Hamas war began: UN.
Comments are closed.