Commissionerate Police warns against Cyberbullying

TNI Bureau: The Commissionerate Police has issued a warning against Cyberbullying and asked everyone to follow Cyber Etiquette. “Cyberbullying is unethical and can deeply hurt.” said Commissionerate Police while seeking an end to hate and slander campaigns against individuals on Social Media.

Here’s what Commissionerate Police has to say on Cyberbullying:

What is Cyberbullying?

👉 Cyberbullying is bullying with the use of digital technologies. It can take place on Social Media, Messaging Platforms, Gaming Platforms and Mobile Phones.

👉 Spreading lies about or posting embarrassing photos of someone on Social Media.

👉 Sending hurtful messages or threats via messaging platforms.

👉 Impersonating someone and sending mean messages to others on their behalf.

Repercussions of Cyberbullying:

👉 When bullying happens online, it can feel as if you are being attacked everywhere even inside your own home. It can seem like there is no escape.

👉 Mentally – Feeling upset, embarrassed, stupid and even angry.

👉 Emotionally – Feeling ashamed or losing interest in the things you love.

👉 Physically – Tired (Loss of Sleep), or experiencing symptoms like stomach aches and headaches.

👉 Hence, Cyberbullying needs to stop.

Let’s make Internet a Safe Space for Everyone:

👉 It is possible to end Cyberbullying, harassment and hatred if we collectively work to make Internet a safe place for each other by being more empathetic at all times.