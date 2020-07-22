Odisha records 440 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a record number of 440 COVID-19 recovered cases on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 13,749.

A record number of 83 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khurdha (83) today followed by Ganjam (68) and Balasore (49).

While Odisha has so far reported 19,835 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 6,387.

➡️ 440 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 22.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 13,749.

➡️ New Recoveries –Khurdha (83), Ganjam (68) , Balasore (49), Malkangiri (40), Jagatsinghpur (23), Bhadrak (21), Mayurbhanj (20), Koraput (18), Puri (17), Jharsuguda (12), Keonjhar (12), Nabarangpur (12), Cuttack (11), Baragarh (10), Jajpur (9), Angul (9), Kendrapara (6), Sundergarh (6), Bolangir (5), Sambalpur (5) and Nayagarh (4).