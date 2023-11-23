Closing bell: Sensex touches high, Nifty ends at 19,800

The S&P BSE Sensex touched a high of 66,235, and a low of 65,981, before settling almost unmoved at 66,018 – down five points. The NSE Nifty50 managed to sustain above the 19,800 level for the second straight day.

Hero MotoCorp up nearly 5 per cent was the top gainer among the Nifty 50 stocks. Bajaj Auto rallied over 3 per cent. BPCL, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Coal India and JSW Steel were the other major gainers, up 1 – 2 per cent each.

On the other hand, Cipla tanked almost 8 per cent. UltraTech cement, LTIMindtree, SBI Life Insurance and Larsen & Toubro were the other significant losers.

Among the broader indices, the BSE MidCap gained 0.2 per cent, while the SmallCap added 0.5 per cent. Sectorally, realty, sugar and textile shares logged strong gains.