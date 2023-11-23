TNI Evening News Headlines – November 23, 2023

➡️ 40,088 labourers from Odisha have migrated to other States for jobs. 153 died in last 3 years: Labour Minister Sarada Nayak in the Odisha Assembly.
➡️ 6,799 Odisha villages deprived of mobile and internet services: Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera.
➡️ Odisha BJP legislators met Governor Raghubar Das following State Cabinet’s decision on transfer of tribal land to non-tribals.
➡️ Ollywood actor Sritam Das’s right hand fractured while shooting for his upcoming film.
➡️ Election Commission of India issues notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his ‘panauti’ and ‘pickpocket’ jibes at PM Modi, asks him to respond by 25th November.
➡️ Foreign Minister S Jaishankar announces that India and Iceland are collaborating closely on tapping geothermal energy in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and offers prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.
➡️ Rajouri encounter: 3 terrorist has been neutralised by security forces in the ongoing counter-terrorist operation in Rajauri.
➡️ India’s First Woman Supreme Court Judge, Justice Fathima Beevi, passes away at 96.
➡️ Railway e-ticket bookings hit as IRCTC server faces technical snag.
➡️ Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: Efforts to rescue 41 trapped workers are underway in full swing. CM Dhami reaches Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site, speaks to trapped workers. 41 ambulances are stationed at collapsed tunnel site at Silkyara in Uttarakhand.
➡️ Rupee slips by 2 paise to close at 83.34 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️ Sensex dips 5.43 points to settle at 66,017.81; Nifty skids 9.85 points to 19,802.
➡️ Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels banned for six years under anti-corruption code.
