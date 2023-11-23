TNI Morning News Headlines – November 23, 2023

➡️ Odisha Assembly adjourned till 4 pm following uproar in Odisha Assembly during Question Hour.
➡️ Fire breaks out at Boudh hospital medicine godown, drugs worth lakhs gutted.
➡️ Devotees throng Puri as holy Panchuka starts in Odisha from today.
➡️ The ICAR-National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) in Cuttack city has developed nine new varieties of paddy for different ecologies this year.
➡️ Light to moderate rain and/or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over Odisha districts during the next three days: IMD.
➡️ The world famous Dhanu Jatra at Bargarh will kick off on January 15 next year.
➡️ 4 Indian Army soldiers, including two officers and two jawans, lost their lives in an ongoing gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Rajouri operation continues for second day.
➡️ Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Medical equipment brought to Silkyara tunnel site as operations to rescue 41 trapped labourers reach final stages. Rescuers will take 12 to 14 hours more to complete drilling and reach workers.
➡️ Uber to run buses in Kolkata jointly with West Bengal transport department.
➡️ India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row.
➡️ A reward-carrying henchman of slain mafia don Atiq Ahmed henchman arrested after encounter in Prayagraj.
➡️ India bagged 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 1 Bronze in the Para Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok on Tuesday.
➡️ Israel and Hamas agreed early on Wednesday to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and free at least 50 hostages held by militants in the Palestinian enclave in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.
