China limits Kids’ Online Gaming to 3 Hours a Week

Insight Bureau: If you’re under the age of 18 and enjoy video games, you’re now limited to just three hours of play each week.

China’s National Press and Publication Administration is tightening the restrictions on how much online gaming firms are permitted to offer young players in an effort to reduce video game addiction among youngsters, according to the country’s news agency Xinhua.

Companies are barred from providing services to minors outside of a short window of time under the new regulations: According to the article, those under 18 can play online games only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and only between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. On national holidays, minors are also permitted to play at the same time.

According to Xinhua, the new laws also stipulate that firms must guarantee that gamers sign on using their actual names and must ban those who do not use their genuine identity from signing on in any case, presumably to ensure compliance with the new limitations.