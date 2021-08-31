Weekend Shutdown lifted in Odisha; More on Unlock Guidelines Here

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has relaxed the lockdown restrictions and lifted weekend shutdown restrictions in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Tuesday said that the night curfew will continue in urban areas between 10 pm & 5 am from September 1 to October 1. Maximum 250 people will be allowed in marriages, thread ceremony & funerals.

Restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, theatres, bars and parks will reopen across the State from tomorrow with full capacity.

Shops, Malls, Commercial establishments in all Districts will remain open from 5 am to 10 pm.

Doli, Mina bazaar and related activities won’t be allowed. No social, religious or political congregations will be allowed.

Key Announcements:

➡️ 250 people will be allowed in marriages, thread ceremony & funerals

➡️ 50 persons will be allowed in marriages procession

➡️ No Weekend Shutdown across Odisha

➡️ Night curfew to continue in urban areas between 10 pm & 5 am

➡️ Shops in all Districts will remain open from 5 am to 10 pm

➡️ All festivals will follow the rules as imposed by the State Government in its August 9 guidelines

➡️ All museums, libraries allowed to open with COVID restrictions in place

➡️ All educational institutions including coaching centres shall function as per the guidelines issued by respective departments

➡️ All public transports including Bus, Taxi and Auto rickshaw will be allowed in Category A Districts with strict adherence to Covid protocols. Taxis & autos can carry maximum of 2 passengers apart from driver.

➡️ Spa, Beauty Parlour, gym, Stand-alone Barber shops will open

➡️ Stand-alone Salons allowed to open

➡️ Outdoor/Indoor Shooting allowed

➡️ Weekly/Daily Market to open

➡️ Mall will reopen

➡️ Bars, cinema halls, jatra, opera may function with full capacity

➡️ Sea beach & Parks will reopen

➡️ Roadside eateries allowed to do business

➡️ Dine in allowed in Restaurants, hotels with full capacity

➡️ No vaccination certificate require in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri to enter into Restaurants, Malls, Bars and Cinema halls.

➡️ District Administrations & municipal commissioners are authorised to take a call on opening of religious institutions depending on local situation.