TNI Evening News Headlines – August 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 200 more COVID positive cases & 255 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 139 local contact cases and 61 quarantine cases.

➡️ 762 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 993235.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik speaks to Australia High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell AO through VC.

➡️ Odisha CM reviews possible drought condition, directs officials to implement contingency crop plan; directed authorities to ensure water supply to the canals and maintain coordination in execution of MNREGS programmes.

➡️ Family Court rejects Varsha Priyadarshini’s plea to quash Anubhav Mohanty;s divorce petition.

➡️ Nuakhai: ‘Navanna’ will be offered to Goddess Samaleswari between 10.15 am and 15.20 am on September 11.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: Crime Branch to question deceased Soumya Ranjan’s wife Bidyabharati and record statement of his family members tomorrow.

➡️ Cuttack Municipal Corporation restricts congregations on Ganesh Puja.

➡️ Odisha state selection trial for ‘Mallakhamb’ which will make its debut in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 got underway in Puri today.

India News

➡️ 65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ Kerala reports 30,203 new COVID-19 cases, 20,687 recoveries and 115 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Indian Envoy to Qatar meets Taliban Leader Sher Stanikzai.

➡️ Meeting between Stanikzai and Deepak Mittal was only about safety of Indian citizens & not on recognising Taliban..

➡️ Madhya Pradesh administers first dose of Covid vaccine to 100% of the adult population.

➡️ Uttarakhand: A landslide occurred near the India-China border area in Jugju village

World News

➡️ Taliban to follow Iran Model in Afghanistan; Reclusive Hibatullah Akhundzada to be Supreme Leader.

➡️ Osama Bin Laden’s former aide returns to Afghanistan after Taliban Takeover.

➡️ UAE resumes tourist visa for fully vaccinated people from India, other countries.

➡️ Britain denies pushing US to leave Kabul Airport Gate open before Blast.