China displays COVID-19 Vaccines

TNI Bureau: For the first time, China where the COVID-19 originated and affected the entire world, has publicly displayed the vaccines at the International Services Trade Fair in Beijing.

The vaccines are produced by Chinese companies Sinovac Biotech and Sinopharm. These vaccines are yet to hit the market. The crucial phase 3 trials are expected to be completed by the year-end.

The vaccines may be available to public by early 2021 following requisite approval. Chinese companies can produce 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per year when they are available. Every two doses of COVID-19 vaccine may cost around $146 (Rs 10,000).

Sinopharm is also hopeful of coming up with antibodies that may last 1-3 years. Trials are underway and final results will be known only after the trials.

According to the Chinese media, another vaccine candidate, developed by the Military Scientists in China, can deal with mutations in the coronavirus. It has reportedly obtained Phase-III clinical trial approval in Russia and Pakistan.