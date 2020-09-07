Odisha records 3034 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 892 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day recovery of 3034 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 99398.

A record number of 892 Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by Mayurbhanj (242), Bargarh (168), Ganjam (154), Cuttack (150) and Rayagada (139).

While Odisha has so far reported 127892 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 30919.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – September 7

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (892), Mayurbhanj (242), Bargarh (168), Ganjam (154), Cuttack (150), Rayagada (139), Baleswar (97), Sundargarh (97), Keonjhar (95), Sambalpur (83), Kendrapara (80), Jajapur (79), Koraput (79), Jharsuguda (70), Malkangiri (68), Puri (58), Jagatsinghpur (57), Dhenkanal (56), Anugul (49), Bolangir (46), Bhadrak (42), Kandhamal (40), Sonepur (40), Nabarangpur (35), Nayagarh (31), Gajapati (26), Kalahandi (23), Boudh (21), Nuapada (12) and Deogarh (5).