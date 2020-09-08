India COVID-19 Updates – September 8, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 75,809 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 7, taking the tally to 42,80,422. There has been a significant drop in number of cases across the country, which is seen a huge relief although it may be temporary.

At least 73,521 people have recovered while 1133 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

India tested only 10,98,621 samples on September 7.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 16,429 new cases and 423 deaths. The number of cases have gone down today.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has also reported less than 10,000 cases for the first time in the last 13 days.

👉 Maharashtra has reported 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the 34th consecutive day. The State has been reporting 200-400 fatalities every day for the last few months.

👉 Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead the pack in aggressive testing. UP tested 130,349 samples on September 7. Since 19th August, UP has been conducting more than 1 lakh tests on a daily basis.

👉 Bihar is also testing high number of samples. The state conducted 153,156 tests yesterday – highest in the country. Since 13th August, the State has tested more than 1 lakh samples in a day 22 times.