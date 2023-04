At least 10 paramilitary jawans and a driver were killed on Wednesday in a powerful IED blast triggered by Maoists in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place in Aranpur area of Dantewada in South Chhattisgarh when a vehicle carrying DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel was returning from an anti-Maoist operation.

Earlier, Naxals had threatened through a letter to launch attack on the security forces.