Outsiders’ Entry Into BJB College Campus Banned

TNI Bureau: Authorities of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar prohibited the entry of non-students into the campus following the stabbing incident in which three students were injured.

According to reports, only the individuals who have official works will be allowed to enter the campus of the college.

Official notifications in this regard has been put up posters at all the entry points of the campus.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The college authorities also have decided to install CCTV cameras on the campus.

It is be noted here that some outsiders had a heated argument with a group of the students of the institute over playing cricket on the college playground on Saturday.

Their argument turned violet as the former stabbed the latter with sharp weapons, leaving at least three students injured.

Initiating a probe into the crime, the Commissionerate Police has so far arrested eight persons for their involvement in the case.