TNI Morning News Headlines – April 26, 2023

➡️ Odisha reports 542 new COVID-19 cases and 357 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active case stands at 3,270. ➡️ Boudh: Excise Departments seize ganja worth Rs 3.8 crore in Nalikupa forest under Manmunda police limits.

➡️ Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to help Odisha in preparing detailed project report (DPR) of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Metro project.

➡️ Narayan Munda from Rourkela bagged Silver medal in National Sailor Championship held in Goa.

➡️ India reports 9,629 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active cases stand at 61,013.

➡️ Mortal remains of former Punjab CM and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal being taken to Shiromani Akali Dal party office in Chandigarh.

➡️ Operation Kaveri: IAF evacuates 256 Indians from Port Sudan.

➡️ Kerala: Kerala: India made history as PM Modi flagged off the country’s first water metro in Kochi. Kochi Water Metro begins commercial operation.

➡️ Indian-American IIT graduate Haresh Gurnani named the new dean of the College of Business at Stony Brook University in New York.

➡️ Kanpur youth issues threat to CM Yogi Adityanath using girlfriend’s father’s phone, held.