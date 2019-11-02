Check out new Political Map of India with 28 States, 9 Union Territories

TNI Bureau: The Central Government on Saturday released new Political Map of India as well as maps of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories (UTs) after the formation of two new Union Territories.

With the abrogation of Article 370, the total number of States in the Country will now be 28, while the total UTs will go up to 9. Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry while Ladakh will be a UT without legislature like Chandigarh.

Check the India Map in new look: