Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Check out new Political Map of India with 28 States, 9 Union Territories

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau:  The Central Government on Saturday released new Political Map of India as well as maps of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories (UTs) after the formation of two new Union Territories.

With the abrogation of Article 370, the total number of States in the Country will now be 28, while the total UTs will go up to 9. Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Puducherry while Ladakh will be a UT without legislature like Chandigarh.

Check the India Map in new look:

Related Posts

Cuttack Bali Jatra to be accorded ‘State Level Festival’…

Rising Sea levels may render lakhs in Coastal Odisha…

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!